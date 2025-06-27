Castleford PE teacher to make his debut as referee in Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A PE teacher from Airedale Academy will be making his refereeing debut in a Betfred Super League match this weekend.

Cameron Worsley, 25, will officiate the Round 16 clash between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan tomorrow (Saturday), marking a significant milestone in his refereeing career.

Having served on the Rugby Football League’s (RFL) Grade One officials list since 2019, Cameron has built an impressive resume, including over 100 matches in the Betfred Championship and key roles in high-profile fixtures such as the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup semi-final and the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my Super League refereeing debut this Saturday.

Airedale Academy PE teacher Cameron Worsley will make his debut as a referee in the Betfred Super League this Saturday.placeholder image
Airedale Academy PE teacher Cameron Worsley will make his debut as a referee in the Betfred Super League this Saturday.

"I have been officiating at all levels now for 15 years and I have had to demonstrate an immense amount of dedication, hard work, resilience, and commitment to being a match official over the years.

"I genuinely hope I can inspire young people to take up refereeing or generally just inspire young people to give it their all to achieve their dreams.

"To achieve this alongside working full time as a PE teacher at Airedale and recently becoming a dad, makes me extremely proud of my hard work but more so I am grateful I get to show our pupils that they can strive to do anything they want to in life with lots of hard work and commitment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am extremely grateful to my family, friends and colleagues for supporting me throughout my career to have this amazing opportunity.”

Phil Bentham, Head of Match Officials at the RFL, praised Cameron's achievement.

He said: “It’s a pleasure to congratulate Cameron on this appointment, which is richly deserved after the consistent progress he has made over the last seven seasons.

"His appointment underlines the opportunities within our pathway for Grade One officials outside the full-time squad who perform consistently and show immense commitment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Airedale Academy Headteacher, Andy Percival added: “We are incredibly proud of Cameron’s accomplishments both on and off the field. His dedication to sport and education inspires our students daily, and we’re thrilled to see his hard work recognised at the highest level.”

"Cameron’s debut is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the strength of grassroots sports development and the balance between professional ambition and educational service.”

Related topics:Catalans DragonsHuddersfield GiantsSuper LeagueCastleford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice