Community lifesaving defibrillator installed at Ossett primary school

Access to the equipment is controlled by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who when appropriate will direct 999 callers to its location and provide them with the access code.

The school has kindly offered to act as hosts and guardians, and HS Electrical Services Ltd, of Wakefield, completed the installation free of charge.

Access to the equipment is controlled by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who when appropriate will direct 999 callers to its location and provide them with the access code.

Of the sudden cardiac arrest deaths that occur each year 90-95% of victims die before they reach hospital.

The defibrillator puts the heart back into a normal rhythm and if used within three to five minutes of cardiac arrest survival rates jump from five to 10% to 74%, as every minute lost reduces the survival chances by 10%.

Michelle Goodall, customer consultant at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Ossett, said: “We are proud to be able to support The Rotary Club of Horbury & Ossett Phoenix with this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

"The work that they are doing to provide additional and easily accessible defibrillators is providing a real benefit to the lives of people in our community.”