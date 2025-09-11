'Excited and nervous in equal measure': Outwood school's Chief Executive Principal to tackle mighty hike for Macmillan Cancer Support

Colleagues across the Outwood Family of Schools are getting behind their Chief Executive Principal, Julie Slater, as she prepares for the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike this weekend.

Julie has already surpassed her fundraising goal for Macmillan Cancer Support, raising over £1,200, including Gift Aid, smashing her initial pledge of £250.

The Macmillan Mighty Hike is a challenging event where participants walk a full or half marathon to raise money for people living with cancer.

This Saturday, September 13, Julie will tackle the full 26-mile marathon route, which begins at Alnwick Castle and concludes at Bamburgh Castle.

The scenic journey follows the Northumberland Coast, known for its beautiful beaches and historic fishing villages.

Julie’s successful fundraising will provide crucial support to Macmillan Cancer Support, an organisation that helps people with cancer and their families by offering medical, practical, financial, and emotional assistance.

Their mission is to ensure no one faces cancer alone.

According to Macmillan, a £250 donation can fund a Macmillan Nurse for one day, providing vital care to those in need.

Julie’s dedication to this cause was inspired by the important work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Her fundraising achievement highlights the power of community support and personal commitment in making a tangible difference.

She said: “I am excited and nervous in equal measure.

"Excited to be able to raise funds for such an important charity that impacts too many people and families. Nervous because I have never signed up for anything like this before and I don’t want to let people down.

"I have been on a very personal journey over the last couple of years to improve my own health, fitness and wellbeing.

"I have trained hard in the lead up to the marathon hike, so I feel pretty confident that all the hard work I have put in will pay off. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has sponsored me; their generosity has blown me away.”

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of long-distance hiking events across the UK.

The events provide a scenic and challenging way to support a vital cause, with full support, including professional photos, pit stops with refreshments, and a celebratory finish line.

If you would like to support Julie, you can donate via her JustGiving page here.