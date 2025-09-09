Exciting new chapter for The Hut in Airedale from roller discos to football and bowling
Wakefield Council is working with local groups and organisations to make The Hut a more vibrant space, with a new programme that offers something for everyone, from support and learning to social connection and fun.
Highlights include inclusive rugby sessions led by Castleford Tigers Foundation, roller discos, family wellbeing workshops, football, bowling, crafting, and games for all ages. There are sessions for everyone, aiming to build a stronger, more connected community through shared experiences and light-hearted fun.
Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to make The Hut a real hub for the community.
"This space will host new groups and activities that will help people feel supported, stay active, and connect with others.
"It’s great to see this next chapter taking shape.”