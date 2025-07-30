From classroom to coast: 400 Wakefield and Castleford pupils make memories at the seaside

A day of seaside fun was enjoyed by 400 pupils complete with sandcastles, paddling and, of course, ice-cream.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Wakefield and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Castleford, both part of the Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust (BKCAT), came together again this July for their much-loved seaside trip, giving every child the chance to enjoy a day of fresh air, fun and friendship on the Yorkshire coast.

Executive Headteacher of both schools, Sarah Spencer, introduced the trip to bring the two school communities together, helping friendships to flourish and supporting the children’s social development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working alongside her, Head of School Bridget Kerrigan, at English Martyrs, remains equally committed to ensuring that all children have the opportunity to visit the sea, enjoy time with their friends, and strengthen bonds with their sister school on this special end-of-year trip.

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Wakefield and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Castleford, enjoyed a trip to the seaside.

In July, 400 pupils from both schools boarded coaches early in the morning, full of excitement for a full day by the sea in Filey, complete with sand, paddling and the all-important ice cream.

Mrs Spencer said: “We want every child to have the chance to make memories with their friends and form bonds in a different environment.

"As sister schools within the BKCAT, we believe strongly in giving children these kinds of opportunities whenever we can. They gain so much from it.”

The trip has become a highlight of the school calendar.

After a busy day paddling safely in the sea and playing on the sand, the children sat down for a picnic lunch together before lining up for their traditional seaside treat as the day came to a close.