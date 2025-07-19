'It has been an enormous privilege': CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust steps down as search begins for successor

The CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust has paid tribute to his ‘remarkable colleagues’ as he is steps down to take up a new role.

Julian Appleyard OBE will leave his current role in January 2026 to become CEO of David Ross Education Trust, which operates 36 schools across the country.

Mr Appleyard has been at the helm of Pontefract’s nine-school education trust since 2018.

The Trust’s performance has improved under his leadership and in 2024, Pontefract Academies Trust was the third highest performer for primary outcomes in the country.

Both secondary schools in the Trust now perform consistently above national averages, whereas Carleton High School was in special measures when Julian was appointed.

Mr Appleyard said: “It has been an enormous privilege to have led Pontefract Academies Trust.

"It has been a tremendous seven and a half years. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in transforming the outcomes for young people in our primary and secondary schools.

"The Trust is now recognised across the region and beyond for its work. Pontefract Academies Trust is now a very strong trust.

"To see just how much the organisation has progressed since 2018 and how we have turned around the schools fills me with joy, even more so being someone who lives in the local community.”

Phil Jones, Chair of Trustees at Pontefract Academies Trust said: “The opportunity for Julian to move on to lead a larger organisation is well-deserved recognition for the success he has had since coming back to Pontefract.

"What has been achieved in our schools has been an enormous team effort, but without effective leadership from the top of the organisation it would not have been possible.

"Julian has provided that – first by having very high expectations of the leaders in the organisation, and secondly by having a relentless commitment to driving standards upwards. We are grateful to him for everything he has done and goes with our good wishes.”

Mr Appleyard, who was awarded the OBE for services to education in 2016, said: “I am fortunate to have worked with remarkable colleagues across all our schools and a superbly dedicated central team who run our support functions.

"Our teams are so committed to making a difference and do so day in and day out.”