Middlestown Primary Academy praised by Ofsted in glowing inspection report

Middlestown Primary Academy has received a glowing Ofsted report following an ungraded inspection.

During their visit to the school on March 18 and 19, the school, which is part of Accord Multi Academy trust, was praised by inspectors who called it a ‘warm and welcoming environment’ where pupils ‘receive and excellend education and a wealth of experiences beyond the classroom’.

This is the first routine Ofsted inspection the academy has undergone since 2019, when they continued to be judged as ‘Good’ for overall effectiveness.

An ungraded Ofsted inspection means the school's standards are considered to be maintained, as previously judged.

But the school’s latest report states that there have been significant improvements in all areas since the last inspection.

The report highlights the academy’s ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum, their commitment to encouraging children to read for pleasure and the robust subject knowledge of their skilled teaching staff.

It states: “The school’s high expectations and strong curriculum ensure that pupils are exceptionally well prepared for their next steps.

"Their enthusiasm for learning fills the school with joy. These children get off to the best possible start to their education.”

However, curriculum is only one aspect of pupils’ educational and personal development at Middlestown Primary Academy.

The report goes on to say: “The school ensures that pupils profit from an extensive range of activities and experiences beyond the classroom.

"Additionally, pupils benefit from a range of extra-curricular clubs to develop their talents and spark new interests.”

Pupils who may have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have their additional needs met sufficiently and in a timely manner.

The culture of the school community was praised as a strength.

The report said: “These pupils benefit considerably from high-quality support when necessary. The school has ensured that teachers expertly adapt learning to meet pupils’ needs.

"Children with SEND benefit from excellent support. For example, sensory breaks support some pupils to regulate their behaviour and be best prepared for learning.

“Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities achieve well across the curriculum.”

“Staff care deeply about pupils. In turn, pupils are happy and safe at school. Pupils behave impeccably in lessons and at unstructured times. [They] demonstrate attitudes that are inclusive and respectful.

“The culture of high expectations for pupils’ behaviour spreads through the whole school. In lessons, pupils demonstrate positive attitudes to their learning.

"They are keen to contribute and participate. Pupils behave well principally because they know it is the right thing to do.”

Hannah Young, Headteacher at Middlestown Primary Academy and South Ossett Infants Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results of our recent Ofsted inspection.

"The report perfectly encapsulates the fantastic behaviour and attainment of our pupils, as well as the passion and enthusiasm they pour into everything they do.

“We are proud to offer exceptional opportunities to the children in our care. We could not do it without our extremely dedicated and talented colleagues who work tirelessly to ensure our young people reach their full potential.”