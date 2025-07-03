Ofsted grades local school as ‘Good’ in all areas

Outwood Academy Freeston in Normanton has been rated as ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted following a two-day inspection in May. The report praises the school, stating, ‘This is a school with high ambitions, aspirations and expectations for all’ and adding that ‘Pupils take a great deal of pride in all that they do.’

Lisa Allott, Principal at the academy, said: “This is the first time ever in the academy’s history, irrespective of its name or which Trust it was part of, that it has been judged ‘Good’ in all four areas. Our community finally has a ‘Good’ school, and I am sure our entire school community is as proud of this as I am.”

Highlights of the report include:

Pupils behave in a calm and respectful manner around the school site. They are polite to adults and visitors.

Pupils learn about the importance of valuing others.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have their needs identified quickly. They receive expert support and are fully integrated into all aspects of school life.

The school has a well-planned curriculum which is based on the latest educational research.

Pupils are well prepared for their next steps in education, training or employment.

Teachers have secure subject knowledge. The curriculum is delivered effectively to allow pupils to learn and remember important knowledge.

Pupils receive a comprehensive programme that promotes their personal development.

Pupils value the support and guidance they receive with future career decisions.

Staff morale is high, and they are positive about their workload.