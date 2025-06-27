Ofsted inspections: School where pupils “flourish” receives “outstanding” in all key judgements in recent report

A school in Ossett has received “outstanding” in all key judgements following an Ofsted inspection in May.

In the report – published June 23 – inspectors said Southdale CE Junior School is outstanding in its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Praising the school’s pupils, the report said: “Pupils flourish in this wonderful school. They develop a deep passion for learning.

“They build exceptionally strong relationships with staff and their peers. They rise to the very high expectations that the school has for their behaviour.

Southdale CE Junior School in Ossett received "outstanding" in all key judgements in a recent Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google

“Pupils are kind, self-controlled and calm. They are proud to attend the school.”

It added that pupils achieve highly in tests, and that the school’s “highly effective support” enables pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities to make “exceptional progress.”

It praised the school’s offering of residential trips as well as the “rich variety” of activities which take place at the school itself.

It said teachers take “prompt action” if they identify there are gaps in pupils’ knowledge, that pupils have a love of reading, and that staff “prepare pupils exceptionally well for their life as citizens and the challenges that they may encounter.”

During the inspection, which took place on May 13 and 14, inspectors carried out “deep dives” in art and design, early reading, geography and mathematics.

Headteacher Kerry Partington said: “Seven years ago this school needed rebuilding, not just in structure, but in spirit.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the journey from “requires improvement” to a school where children are calm, kind, and deeply passionate about learning.

“Now we’re in a place where pupils feel proud to belong, and staff are proud to teach.

“You only need to step into a classroom to see the impact. Children are engaged, making connections in their learning, and growing in confidence every single day.

“We’ve built a curriculum that doesn’t just prepare children for tests, it prepares them for life, with rich, memorable learning experiences.

“From residential trips to imaginative and engaging classroom learning, these experiences leave a lasting impact.”

The school teaches pupils aged seven to 11 and is located on Southdale Road.