Ofsted praises school which has ‘high ambitions for pupils in all areas’

Ofsted has graded Outwood Academy Hemsworth in Pontefract as ‘Good’ in all areas following its most recent inspection. The report, which comes after a two-day inspection in March, opens by saying, ‘This is a school where pupils and staff embrace learning. They work together to create a stimulating environment that values education. The school’s positive attitude towards achievement and success benefits all pupils. Pupils thrive and make great progress.’

The Ofsted judgement not only reflects the school's progress since 2018, but it is also a pivotal moment for the local community. After more than twenty years, young people have access to a 'good' school.

Highlights of the report include:

Pupils care about respect and kindness. They show positive attitudes towards one another during social times.

Pupils and staff recognise everyone’s worth, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Pupils who are at the early stages of reading receive appropriate support. They make rapid progress in their ability to read with accuracy and fluency.

Expectations are high, and most pupils meet and exceed these.

The school works with families to support pupils in attending school more often. This is working well.

The school’s personal development offer is strong. Personal development helps students stay safe. It also guides them to make smart choices in school and their community.

The sixth-form students are fantastic ambassadors for the school. They support and lead the younger pupils.

James Pape, Principal at the school, said: “This Ofsted report validates the hard work, diligence and resilience of our staff and students and the ongoing support of our wider school community. We recognise that this is a huge achievement for our academy and community, however, we are still deeply ambitious to improve further.

“We are determined to build on our strengths to ensure that we deliver on our core purpose of putting students first, ensuring that they are supported to achieve their full potential by providing them with the best possible education and start in life.”