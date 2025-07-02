A Pontefract primary school where pupils achieve “exceptionally well” has achieved “outstanding” in all key judgements following its recent Ofsted inspection.

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School achieved “outstanding” in its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision, a report published June 27 said.

The report, published following an Ofsted inspection carried out on May 20 and 21, said that pupils achieve “exceptionally well” and that “the school has a meticulous approach to ensuring that all pupils benefit from the excellent curriculum and opportunities to develop their character.”

The report praised the school’s delivery of its consistent and high-quality curriculum, as well as the leadership opportunities pupils benefit from.

It described pupils’ behaviour as “exemplary”, adding that there is a “calm and purposeful atmosphere” at the school.

It said reading is a high priority at the school, and that by the end of Key Stage 2, pupils read with “exceptional skill and understanding.”

Headteacher Ian Shuttleworth said: “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire school community.

“I’m incredibly proud of our children, and our committed staff who have made this achievement possible.

“I would also like to thank our Trust, and parent community who have played a key role in helping us reach this milestone.

“It’s a privilege to lead such a wonderful school and this moment is one we will remember and celebrate together. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this success.”

The full report can be read at: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/139502