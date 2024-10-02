Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heckmondwike Grammar School will showcase its range of A-level courses and fantastic facilities at a Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday, October 24.

Prospective students, for 2025 entry, are invited to visit from 5 pm to 8 pm.

FOR MORE INFO: Visit www.heckgrammar.co.uk

They will see subject-specific classrooms and departments, each equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources tailored to courses.

The school boasts well-equipped science laboratories, advanced IT suites, and creative spaces for arts and humanities subjects, providing everything students need to excel in their studies.

Key highlights also include theJo Cox Sixth Form Centre, a modern, purpose-built space designed to support both focused learning and student interaction.

It offers quiet study areas alongside social spaces, creating an ideal environment for academic achievement and personal growth.

The Evening will consist of talks from the Headmaster and Head of Sixth Form, to hear about exceptional academic grades and outstanding career progression.

At Heckmondwike, academic achievement is at the forefront, and results speak for themselves.

Year after year, students achieve fantastic A-level results that exceed the national averages. This year, 85% of students scored A-level grades of C or higher, and 80% of those grades were A*, A, or B.

Eleven students picked up three A* grades, and five students bagged an incredible four A* grades.

But what’s even more impressive than the statistics is the environment that helps make this possible.

The teachers are committed to helping students reach their full potential, and its ethos of ‘work hard, play hard’ runs through everything they do.

One of the things that really sets Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form apart is the sheer number of students who go on to study at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.

The school has a track record of sending more than double the percentage of students to Oxbridge than the national average.

This shows how well-prepared students are when they leave. But th focus is not just on academic excellence. Students are helped to develop the confidence needed to pursue their dreams, and the Sixth Form strives to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to make those dreams a reality.

One of the best things about Heckmondwike’s Sixth Form is the flexibility it offers.

Most students opt to take three A-Levels, with a number studying four, and the school provides a wide variety of subjects, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re passionate about the sciences, humanities, or arts, you can tailor your studies to suit your future plans.

for more information visit theSixth Form area of its website.

Applications to join Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form should be made through the Kirklees ‘Get Into’ system by visiting https://www.get-into.co.uk/heckmondwike-grammar-sixth-form

CONACTS:

Address: Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0AH

Headteacher: Peter Roberts

Chair of Governors: Derek Cross

SENCO: Jenny Illingworth

Tel: 01924 402202

