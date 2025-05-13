'Our nursery is outstanding!' Crigglestone Nursery School praised by Ofsted inspectors
The report, which came after the nursery’s most recent inspection earlier this year, opens by saying how children ‘arrive with enthusiasm’ and are ‘warmly welcomed by the kind and caring staff.’
The inspector praises the school, which caters for children aged two to four, for having ‘high ambitions for children as they begin their education.’
The report says the school provides children with ‘high-quality’ learning opportunities that support their individual stage of development.
‘As a consequence’, it says, ‘children make strong progress. They demonstrate exceptionally positive behaviours and attitudes to learning.’
It goes on to say: “From the beginning of their time at the school, adults get to know each child very well.
"Relationships between adults and children are extremely strong.
"Staff ensure that their interactions with children and consistently positive. This helps children to feel, and be, safe and secure.”
The report says that the school works closely with parents to help them to support their child’s learning and development, something, it adds, parents value.
Kirsty Quinn, Executive Headteacher for the Federation of Crigglestone and The Castle Nursery Schools, said: “We are thrilled to maintain our outstanding judgement at our recent Ofsted inspection.
"The Ofsted report captures the high ambitions and aspirations we have for all of our children as they start their schooling with us embodied through The Curiosity Approach.
"Our inspectors were impressed with the early years curriculum we offer which caters for all children, including those with SEND (Special Educational Needs or Disabilities).
"By learning through play, our children demonstrate their learning through interesting provocations, thoughtful questions and rich problem solving, in the same way that mathematicians, artists, writers and scientists learn in the world.
"The children are pilots in their own learning and play.
"We are very proud of our brilliant school, where a love of learning is promoted within a safe and happy environment.
"This couldn't happen without the dedication of our excellent staff, supportive governing body and the wider community, who ensure the success of our school.”