A painting by Joseph Southall (1861-1944), a successful artist who was part of the Birmingham Group, has fetched £30,000 at a recent auction which will now go towards supporting pupils at the artist’s former school in Pontefract.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The painting, titled Fowey Harbour with White Barque, was sold on July 12 in Tennants Auctioneers’ British, European and Sporting Art sale for £30,000, despite an initial selling price estimate of between £8,000 and £12,000.

The money will now be used to benefit pupils with special educational needs at Ackworth School in Pontefract – the artist’s alma mater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The painting, which depicts the Cornish port town of Fowey, was given to the school by Southall’s fellow student Eleanor Crosland, who studied there in the late 19th century.

Fowey Harbour with White Barque by Joseph Southall sold for £30,000 at an auction on July 12.

The sale of the Southall painting was part of a wider sale by Tennants Auctioneers – which is based in Leyburn – with a total ‘hammer price’ of £202,470 for the 140 lots, and an 88 per cent sold rate.