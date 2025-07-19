Painting by former Pontefract school pupil and Birmingham Group artist Joseph Southall fetches £30,000 at auction to benefit current pupils with special educational needs
The painting, titled Fowey Harbour with White Barque, was sold on July 12 in Tennants Auctioneers’ British, European and Sporting Art sale for £30,000, despite an initial selling price estimate of between £8,000 and £12,000.
The money will now be used to benefit pupils with special educational needs at Ackworth School in Pontefract – the artist’s alma mater.
The painting, which depicts the Cornish port town of Fowey, was given to the school by Southall’s fellow student Eleanor Crosland, who studied there in the late 19th century.
The sale of the Southall painting was part of a wider sale by Tennants Auctioneers – which is based in Leyburn – with a total ‘hammer price’ of £202,470 for the 140 lots, and an 88 per cent sold rate.
