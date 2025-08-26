Parents urged to check MMR jabs before school return across Wakefield

With the return to school approaching, the NHS is urging parents and carers across West Yorkshire to check their child is fully vaccinated.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measles is a highly contagious infection that spreads through breath, coughs, and sneezes. It can lead to serious complications in some individuals, including pneumonia, meningitis, and in rare cases, death.

The symptoms of measles include: Initial cold-like symptoms such as a high temperature, runny or blocked nose, sneezing, cough, and red, sore, watery eyes. Small white spots that appear a few days later inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips. A rash that typically appears a few days after the cold-like symptoms, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measles can affect both children and adults. Those at higher risk, such as babies, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immunity, may experience more severe complications.

With the return to school approaching, the NHS is urging parents and carers in West Yorkshire to check their child is fully vaccinated before the end of the summer break.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire – vaccination rates have fallen over recent years.

“Measles is more than just a rash; it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily. It can lead to severe illness and even death in children.

" For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and still births.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But measles, as well as mumps and rubella, is preventable, so if you or your child have not had your MMR jab, it is really important that you come forward.”

The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide lifelong protection. If you are unsure whether you or your child has been vaccinated, check with your GP surgery. The vaccine is available for free on the NHS.

If you suspect that you or your child has measles, contact your GP or NHS 111 for advice. Do not visit the GP surgery or A&E as measles is highly infectious. Children should not be sent to school or childcare if measles is suspected.

Find out more about the MMR vaccination on the NHS website here.