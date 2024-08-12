StudentUniverse's budgeting tips for students considering a gap year

1. Plan ahead

While spontaneous destination hopping can be fun, StudentUniverse’s experts say it’s important to plan ahead and understand exactly what your budget will be, so that you’re able to avoid spending recklessly - and have enough money to enjoy yourself once you reach your destination.

2. Pick savvy flying options

Travel expenses amount to a large proportion of the costs associated with gap years and travelling overseas. Choosing a midweek flight or one with a connection provides the best value for money. Avoid weekends, premium seating options, and additional luggage to make your money last longer, so pack light. They also advise students seek out money-saving deals for flights, transport, and accommodation in advance.

3. Don’t bank on your currency

Falling foul to unfavourable exchange rates is a common mistake many travellers make when hopping from country to country, as banks surcharge purchases, and give less than ideal charges to cards used in non-approved territories. StudentUniverse recommends choosing a card from a provider like Chase or Monzo that offer some of the best rates whilst travelling, helping you avoid unnecessary expenses and save extra cash.

4. Find money saving apps like ‘Buy Nothing’, ‘Bunz’, or ‘TravelSpend’

Making the most of mobile apps is an incredibly easy way to keep on top of your budgeting whilst travelling. So, whether you’re currently planning your adventure or already on an epic gap year, it’s worth researching apps that can help you save your hard-earned cash.

TravelSpend helps you budget, plan, and make your income stream the most efficient it can be pre-adventure. Buy Nothing does exactly what it says on the tin, you don’t pay for goods as they are listed free of charge, whilst Bunz is a trading app allowing you to swap your unwanted items – ideal when you’re travelling and have both limited funds and limited bag space.

5. Live like a local

New destinations can leave students open to falling victim to local scams and tourist traps. The experts advise they ask three key questions in order to get the best value for their money; where do the locals eat, where do they shop, and how do they get around? Employing this mindset can help you enjoy a new destination in a more authentic way, saving money in the process.