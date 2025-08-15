Top marks for Castleford and Wakefield colleges with perfect T Level results and outstanding A level scores

Castleford College and Wakefield College are celebrating exceptional results, achieving a 100 per cent pass rate across its T Level programmes and 98 per cent for A Levels.

Many students have secured places at prestigious Russell Group universities or are stepping into careers in sectors such as policing, engineering and beyond.

Wakefield College’s A Level programmes excelled, with 15 of 18 subjects achieving a perfect pass rate, including English Literature, which maintained its 100 per cent record for the 20th year running.

Amongst this year’s standout achievers is Lucas Buttery, who earned straight As in Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, and is set to study Aerospace Engineering at the

University of Leeds.

Celebrating together were identical twins and construction rising stars, Oliwia and Wiktoria Loc, who each achieved triple Distinction*s in their Construction courses.

Wiktoria, a Castleford College student, has secured an Overhead Lines-Person and Sub-Station Fitter Apprenticeship at international electricity company, Omexom, whilst Wakefield College student Oliwia will study Construction Management at the University of Huddersfield.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our students and staff for achieving such fantastic grades this year.

"Behind these results are so many inspiring stories of hard work, resilience and ambition. Our staff have played a vital part in this success, going above and beyond to support, guide and encourage every student to reach their potential.

"It’s been wonderful to see students securing places at their dream universities and stepping into exciting careers – from engineering and construction to the creative arts.

"Watching them take these next steps and knowing the dedication it’s taken to get here is what makes this job so rewarding.”

Level 3 graduates can also progress to higher-level study at the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which offers flexible and affordable full- and part-time programmes.

One of these students is Cadie Tranter who received an A* in her Level 3 Health & Social Care course.

Cadie said: “I can’t wait to start my degree course in Health & Wellbeing at Wakefield College’s University Centre, as my dream job is to become a Therapist.”

Find out more about the range of courses here or by calling the course Information Team on 01924 789733.