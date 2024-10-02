Wakefield and Castleford school trust CEO awarded OBE by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle in September
Tracy Swinburne, who leads the Accomplish multi academy trust (MAT), was awarded the OBE by Princess Anne on Wednesday, September 27 at Windsor Castle.
The MAT – established in 2022 – comprises the Jerry Clay and Stanley Grove academies in Wakefield, and the Townville Academy in Castleford.
Speaking about her experience receiving the award, Tracy said: “It was such a humbling experience at Windsor Castle. Princess Anne asked about our communities in Wakefield and Castleford; she was incredibly impressed with the drive that we have had.
"To be there with my mum and dad and husband – it was just something else.”
Tracy, who is originally from North Yorkshire, said a role at a private school in the North East early in her career fuelled a desire to provide all children with the best education. She went on to teach in a wide variety of settings, including in the Middle East at schools in Qatar and Dubai. Since her return to the UK, and subsequently Wakefield, Tracy has worked to develop the Jerry Clay Academy into a National Support School and has become a National Leader of Education.
Since Jerry Clay Academy became a Department for Education (DfE) English Hub, Tracy has led teams to support over 900 schools with early reading, early language, and reading for pleasure.
Also a member of the DfE English Hub Council, Tracy is involved in shaping policy and aiming to close the reading gap for vulnerable children.
Tracy has also been involved in setting up the Accomplishing Great Things Centre in Castleford, which has trained more than 90 schools with the aim of “breaking down barriers” and enabling children to benefit from “skilled and knowledgeable teams of professionals.”
Speaking about what has driven her throughout her career, Tracy said: “The ambition to help all children has been a really big motivator for me.”
An OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) is awarded to people with a “distinguished regional or county-wide role in any field, through achievement or service to the community including notable practitioners known nationally.”
