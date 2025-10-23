Wakefield celebrates the opening of its first Special Independent School

The district’s first Special Independent School has officially been opened.

Hammer Lane Academy, based in Sharlston, welcomed its first pupils in September and provides specialist education for children with social, emotional and mental health needs, autism, and communication difficulties.

The new provision has been created through a Wakefield Council-approved capital grant and a partnership with Waterton Academy Trust, who bring expertise in inclusive and specialist education.

Hammer Lane Academy is located on the site of the former nursery at Sharlston Community School, which has undergone a full refurbishment to create a modern, nurturing learning environment.

The school will initially offer 20 places for Key Stage 1 pupils, growing to a full capacity of 30.

The opening of Hammer Lane Academy comes at a time of rising demand for SEND provision nationally. Between 2014/15 and 2023/24, the number of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) increased by 140 per cent, with Wakefield now facing significant pressure on its high needs budget.

The new school is part of a wider programme to increase SEND capacity across the district and improve outcomes for children and young people.

It will sit alongside other sufficiency projects aimed at strengthening inclusive practice and reducing exclusions.

Laura Thresh, Head of Send and Inclusion at Waterton Academy Trust, Marie-Clare Bretherton, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Waterton Academy Trust and Coun Margaret Isherwood.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This new school is a fantastic example of how we’re investing in inclusive, community-based education that meets the needs of our children and families.

"By creating local specialist places, we’re reducing the need for costly and disruptive out-of-area placements and helping children thrive closer to home.”

Laura Thresh, Head of SEND and Inclusion at Waterton Academy Trust, said: “We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to Wakefield Council for their valued partnership with Waterton Academy Trust, united in our shared commitment to providing exceptional care and education for every child.

“The opening of our new Wakefield provision marks an exciting new chapter, and we’re eager to see the positive difference it will make for children and their families.

“Together, we aim to help every child thrive, reach their full potential, and achieve the highest possible milestones during their time with us.”