The childcare provider is based at Outwood Academy Ledger Lane. Picture by Google

A childcare provider based out of a school in Wakefield has apologised to parents after it was warned by Ofsted over its vetting procedure.

Ofsted issued a second welfare requirements notice CJ's Playcare based at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane over concerns following an inspection.

The childcare provider was told it must ensure rigorous recruitment and vetting procedures on everyone working at the setting.

It was also told to ensure staff are aware of their responsibility to disclose any convictions, cautions, court orders, reprimands and warnings that may affect their suitability to work with children, and record information about staff qualifications and the identity checks and vetting processes that have been completed.

The provider has now been told it has until June 14 to complete the requirements.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Unfortunately the outcome of our recent inspection is not as we would have liked.

"We would like to apologise to parents and ask that they bear with us while we take guidance and work to ensure we are in line with current requirements.”

Ofsted said CJ's Playcare must “ensure rigorous recruitment and vetting procedures are in place, to ensure the suitability of individuals working in the setting.

“Record information about staff qualifications and the identity checks and vetting processes that have been completed.

“Ensure all staff understand and know how to manage children's behaviour in an appropriate way.

“Ensure staff stepping up to management positions have induction training so that they can undertake their role successfully.