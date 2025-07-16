A landmark Castleford building looks set to be knocked down so that new facilities for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can be built.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior councillors have been asked to approve proposals to dispose of Castleford Civic Centre so the site can be taken over by a neighbouring school.

Wakefield Council announced plans to sell the building off in January this year as part of the local authority’s efforts to save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members are expected to agree to allow Castleford Academy Trust to acquire the site so it can redeveloped under the Department for Education’s (DfE) school rebuilding programme.

Castleford Civic Centre

A report said it would allow the school to expand facilities for SEND students.

Details of the proposal are included in a document outlining the council’s plans to appoint a private sector partner to help deliver a range of long-term housing, regeneration and economic growth projects for Castleford.

The report said: “Castleford Academy is an oversubscribed school offering an outstanding education to the young people of Castleford and is a regional leader for operating a high-quality hearing-impaired integrated resource base for children with SEND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The academy is on a landlocked site and has limited scope for expansion.

“A recent review of the academy highlighted a significant shortage of classrooms that met expected capacity requirements, in particular, a lack of capacity for specialist spaces to deliver subjects such as engineering, construction and performing arts.

“Demolition of the current civic centre building would provide an opportunity for the new school building to enhance the school’s existing hearing impairment integrated resource base and deliver improved outcomes more widely for children with SEND.”

Cabinet members have also been asked to agree to spend £1.5m to demolish the building and prepare the site for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land would then be transferred to Castleford Academy Trust by the end of March next year.

Last July, community groups sent an open letter to council leaders calling for the centre to be saved.

It was signed by organisations including Castleford Young Musicians, Encore Theatre Company and Castleford Male Voice Choir.

However, the council said it had to take the “difficult decision” to put the building on the market in a bid to ensure its finances were “sustainable”.