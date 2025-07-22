“When you walk through the door there’s something special about this place”: Wakefield primary school celebrates 50th anniversary
Staff, pupils, and parents at Wakefield Methodist Junior And Infant School, on Field Lane, enjoyed a day of activities on July 4 to mark the anniversary since the school opened in 1975.
Fittingly, staff and pupils came dressed up in seventies attire, which headteacher Donna Clark described as “fantastic”, and the school’s ‘Methodist’s Got Talent’ competition – which the children had been competing in leading up to the day – culminated in all the finalists delivering comedy, dance, gymnastics and singing performances to the whole school.
Donna said the performances were “really lovely to see” and in particular praised the children as young as reception age who took part.
The decade in which the school opened was embraced elsewhere, too, with seventies music being played during break times, and the school’s routine Friday morning ‘wake up shake up’ dance being done to seventies music.
A time capsule containing photographs of every class, a school T-shirt, written prayers, and a staff list was buried in the school field, and an oak tree sapling – grown from an acorn in the school’s tree nursery – was planted on school grounds by the Collective Worship group and Roger Parkinson, a Woodland Trust member and retired governor.
In the afternoon, a summer fayre was held, with a range of fun activities on offer – including a bouncy castle, archery, and hoopla – which parents were able to join in with from 3pm.
The fayre was also attended by two Wakefield Wildcats and two police officers, who let the children try on uniforms and have a look at the police car.
Donna has taught at the school for nearly 26 years since starting as a newly qualified teacher, having completed her work experience there at age 14.
She praised the school for its inclusive nature and “really strong Methodist values.”
She said: “When you walk through the door there’s something special about this place.”
Donna said the day was a “really nice celebration” which raised around £2,000, which will now go towards benefitting the school’s pupils.
