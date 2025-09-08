‘World class’ £15m youth centre to be built in Wakefield city centre

A new leisure and social facility for young people costing £15m is set to be built in Wakefield city centre.

Senior councillors are expected to approve plans for the ‘world class’ Youth Zone building at a meeting next week.

Wakefield Council said the state-of-the-art venue would provide a safe and secure venue for young people to spend time with friends and learn new skills.

The local authority intends to use £15.2m of government Levelling Up funding to deliver the project, which will be developed in partnership with national charity OnSide.

Wakefield Council has identified a site on Ings Road to build a £15 Youth Zone.

The organisation works to empower young people to lead positive lives by providing access to high quality facilities and youth work delivered by trusted adults.

It is expected that between 700 and 1,400 people would visit the Youth Zone each week.

Margaret Isherwood, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for our children and young people.

“Supported by funding from government and the partnership with OnSide, we can create a real step change in what we offer future generations.

Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for children and young people.

“OnSide have a strong track record of delivering successful Youth Zones across the country.

“It’s a tried and tested model, helping children get the best possible start in life and young people achieve their full potential.

The council said it had identified land on Ings Road for the purpose-built facility.

Coun Isherwood added: “This is about having a fantastic wow-factor venue shaped by the young people, where they can feel safe and get high quality support, while having fun and socialising.

“It will offer the opportunity to learn new skills and improve their employability as well as improving their health and wellbeing.

“The Youth Zone will complement the excellent work already done by our youth work teams and the voluntary sector.

“I am very excited to see it come to life.”

The council said it had chosen the project after carrying out a public consultation specifically with young people, which identified a need for extra social and leisure opportunities in the city centre.

People aged eight to 19, and up to 25 for those with additional needs, will be able to attend the Youth Zone, which will operate throughout the year from 8am to 10pm.

Youth Zones offer a minimum of 20 activities every day from sports through to artistic, cultural and recreational opportunities all supported by trained staff and volunteers.

Clare Kanakides, director of operations at OnSide, said: “We build state-of-the-art youth centres for young people in areas where we know they will have the biggest impact.

“A Youth Zone in Wakefield would be truly transformational for the city’s children and young people, bringing new opportunities and experiences to help them grow, connect, gain skills and confidence, and reach their full potential.

“We’ve been delighted to explore this flagship youth facility with Wakefield Council in recent months and look forward to developing the project further if it receives cabinet support.”

Jack Hemingway, council deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “The funding has provided us with a brilliant opportunity to develop a new facility.

“Increasing demand for children’s services means we need to continue to innovate so that we can help our children to live their best lives.

“The creation of a youth leisure facility will be part of the wider regeneration taking place within the city centre.

“It will sit alongside other projects in the Kirkgate area that are currently underway and, all in all, it will contribute to making our city a great place to live, work and visit.”

Cabinet are to consider the proposals at a meeting on September 16.