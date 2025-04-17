100 years of Cancer Research: Incredible Wakefield fundraiser reflects on the last 10 years living with cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having been diagnosed a decade ago with breast cancer, Sara Williamson has reflected on the last 10 years living with cancer alongside her tireless volunteering, fundraising and supporting other people in her community.

2025 marks a significant year for Wakefield woman, Sara Williamson, as it is 10 years since she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In 2015, the then 46-year-old spotted a change in her breast and raised it with her GP.

Following further tests, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Sara runs an activity-focused community for anyone living with breast cancer in Wakefield and across West Yorkshire.

On December 1, 2015, Sara unfortunately experienced heart failure twice whilst undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

She was told she would need to stop cancer treatment as her chances of survival after a diagnosis of heart failure were low.

“I was warned that if I didn’t stop my cancer treatment, I had a 20% chance of survival in the next ten years.

"It was not the Christmas present I was hoping for,” Sara explained.

It has been 10 years since Sara Willamson, from Wakefield, was diagnosed with cancer.

“It will be ten years in December since I had that conversation, and I’m still here!”

Sara was determined to defy the odds and better her cardiovascular health so she could restart her cancer treatment.

She continued: “I was determined to do something about my heart so I could get back to being treated for breast cancer. In 2016 and then 2017 I experienced heart failure a second time however I was not going to give up being able to continue with treatment.”

During her treatment, Sara met many women who were experiencing challenges with their cancer treatment and wanted to do something to help improve communication between healthcare professionals, carers and patients.

In 2017, she began volunteering in the radiotherapy department at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, signposting people with cancer to support groups.

This was where she saw a poster for Active Beyond Cancer - a cancer rehabilitation programme funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research which ran free physical activity sessions for people with cancer.

Sara instantly signed up to the programme, bringing six of her friends along with her.

“I firmly believe I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for the exercise treatment and how it improved both my physical and my mental health.” She said.

"My cancer treatment caused me to completely lose the ability to move; I couldn’t even dress or feed myself. The programme really helped me get myself moving and walking again.”

Learnings from the Active Beyond Cancer programme helped shape the pioneering cancer exercise programme Active Together which is now being rolled out to people with cancer across Yorkshire.

The programme, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and designed by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, helps people prepare for and recover from cancer treatment.

The research-backed cancer exercise programme has already supported nearly 2,000 people across Yorkshire and was recently associated with 10% higher one-year survival rates according to findings from Sheffield Hallam University.

Sara said: “It’s been incredible to hear about the development of Active Together.

"The programme has expanded to Wakefield and more places across Yorkshire, so even more people with cancer can experience life-changing benefits of exercise.”

Sara also champions research-backed exercise programmes like Active Together for the significant mental health benefits they bring to people after their hospital treatment ends.

She said: “The medical professionals at the hospital are there to treat the cancer.

"They provide amazing healthcare, but when you finish, it’s like jumping off a plane with no parachute. Life after cancer treatment can be scary.”

“For example, when you go through chemotherapy as a woman, it can often cause an early chemically induced menopause,” Sara added.

“Nobody talks about how difficult it is to deal with those physical symptoms, especially when you aren’t prepared for them.”

Wanting to create a safe space for conversations around cancer, Sara formed the “My Breast Cancer Support” group in 2017,

The group is an activity-focused community for anyone living with breast cancer in Wakefield and across the region.

Every Sunday, members take part in a big five kilometre ‘crocodile walk’ at their local park.

“We call it the crocodile walk because everyone walks a little wonky, but that’s ok.” Sara explained.

"It’s about losing yourself for an hour, forgetting the aches and pains and being at one with nature together.

"Afterwards, we have a healthy breakfast at our closest community centre and provide a warm, safe space for people to talk about their cancer experience.”

The group also provides restorative pilates sessions, boxercise classes and ‘Super Saturday and Sunday’ wellness days.

Sara said: “Cancer can be a very isolating experience, but exercise is such a great way to bring people together. We encourage each other to keep moving because we all understand how beneficial being active is, both physically and mentally.”

Sara and “My Breast Cancer Support” have also hosted countless fundraisers, raising crucial funds to help bring more cancer cures to people in Yorkshire.

Furthermore over the decade she has lived with cancer, Sara has spoken about her experience to thousands of people across Yorkshire, from trainee doctors to other people with cancer.

In 2017, Sara joined the Research Advisory Panel, helping Yorkshire Cancer Research decide which research projects to fund to ensure its work has a real impact on the lives of people in Yorkshire.

In 2024, Sara won a Wakefield District Unsung Hero Award for her exceptional work supporting people affected by cancer.

Sara concluded: “Every day is truly a gift to me, and I do everything I can to help others facing the same situation. If you give out, you get back.”