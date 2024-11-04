Active Together: Pioneering cancer programme expands into Wakefield and North Kirklees

A popular wellbeing programme, which has helped more than 1000 people in Yorkshire manage and recover from their cancer treatment, has expanded to Wakefield and North Kirklees.

Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, the research-backed cancer support programme, known as Active Together, has been designed by experts at Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) and is already well-established in South Yorkshire and Harrogate, supporting people diagnosed with cancer since early 2022.

Active Together offers free, personalised fitness, nutrition, and wellbeing support to help people with cancer prepare for, respond to, and recover after treatment.

It is now being expanded into West Yorkshire thanks to nearly £1.9million funding from Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The programme will be delivered by the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, Kirklees Active Leisure and Aspire Health and mean that people can attend Active Together in local leisure centres.

The funding will mean 2,400 people diagnosed with cancer in Wakefield, and North Kirklees can receive physical activity, nutrition and psychological wellbeing support to help them prepare for and recover from their cancer treatment.

The charity’s long-term vision is for everyone with a cancer diagnosis in Yorkshire to be able to benefit from this life-giving programme.

Jenny Newson, a former PE teacher from Castleford, is one of the people looking forward to the expansion to her area.

Jenny was diagnosed with cancer in October 2022.

A keen netball player, Jenny was left in disbelief by her diagnosis.

She said: “When I was diagnosed, my world literally fell apart. Everything ground to a halt at that point. I was devastated because I was generally feeling quite fit and healthy and not really experiencing many symptoms.”

Jenny sought out exercise referral classes herself which helped her meet other people and gradually start exercising again.

She said: “Not only is exercise really good for your body but it's really good for your mind.”

“Getting guidance on how to get back into exercise, without going full on and then being absolutely exhausted, is so important for recovery.

“Active Together is exactly what I would have needed. I'm so glad that people with cancer can take part, because the programme sounds fantastic.”

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research and Services at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Active Together is not only vital for people with cancer, but also hugely beneficial to our region’s hospitals and healthcare systems.

"Yorkshire Cancer Research hopes to see everyone with cancer in Yorkshire – no matter who they are or where they live – be offered the opportunity to access this ground-breaking programme alongside their hospital treatment. The roll-out of Active Together into West Yorkshire marks another crucial step to achieve this goal.”

Keely Clawson, Lead Cancer Nurse at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to officially be launching the Active Together Programme, in partnership with Yorkshire Cancer Research, alongside Wakefield Council, Aspire Heath and Kirklees Active Leisure.

“This exciting new programme will provide vital support to cancer patients in our region, by offering personalised fitness, nutrition, and wellbeing guidance, which will not only improve patients’ physical resilience during treatment but also enhance their long-term recovery and overall quality of life.”

Find out more about the service here: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/active-together