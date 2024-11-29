Assisted dying bill: How your MPs in Calderdale, North Kirklees and Wakefield voted and what happens next

West Yorkshire MPs voted largely in favour of a historic bill to pave the way to legalised assisted dying.

The House of Commons vote, which was brought forward by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, was backed, with 330 to 275 members in favour of the bill.

It could mean that after it passes through parliament people who are terminally ill are able to end their lives in specific circumstances.

When would a person be allowed to end their life?

15 November 2024. Dignity in Dying event at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge, hosted by Kim Leadbeater.

Any person who wants to end their life must be over 18 and be registered with a doctor for at least 12 months.

They must have the mental capacity to decide, be expected to live for six months or less, and must make two separate signed and witnessed declarations.

Two independent doctors and a High Court judge must sign the decision off.

How did my MP vote?

In Calderdale, Halifax MP Kate Dearden (Labour) voted in favour of the bill, while Calder Valder MP Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour) abstained.

In North Kirklees, Ms Leadbeater voted in favour of the bill, while Dewsbury and Batley MP Iqbal Mohamed (Independent) voted against the bill.

In the Wakefield district, Wakefield and Rothwell MP Simon Lightwood (Labour), Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP Yvette Cooper (Labour), and Ossett and Denby Dale MP Jade Botterill voted for the bill.

Normanton and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett (Labour) voted against.

MPs were given a free vote, which means they did not have to follow a party line and could decide based on their own conscience.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer voted in favour, while the leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch voted against.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voted in favour.

In the Commons debate, Ms Leadbeater said the bill would “give dying people – under very stringent criteria – choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives.”

Arguing against the bill, Conservative MP Danny Kruger, said the bill was “too flawed. There is too much to do with it, too much to address in the committee stage.

"And by all means let's have this debate but we should be having it before a bill of this magnitude is brought and the process of the bill should be much more comprehensive.”

What happens next?

The vote in the Commons was the next step towards a change in the law.

It could take two years before a change comes into effect and the parliamentary procedure that will follow will likely take months.

It is possible that the bill will not make it through and there will be no change in the law.

It will be scrutinised at committee stage by a smaller group of MPs.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, will then recommend aspects to be debated by MPs.

Then at the third reading, MPs will have a final chance to vote on the amended bill. Some members may change their minds.

After that each stage is repeated by the House of Lords.

If no further changes are made, the bill will be sent to the King for Royal Assent and it will become an act of parliament.