An expert shares 5 tips on how to keep your dog safe 🐕

Warning over blue-green algae outbreaks across the UK.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria that can be harmful to humans and fatal to dogs.

It often occurs during the summer, with warmer temperatures helping the bacteria to multiply.

There have already been outbreaks confirmed across Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

As temperatures rise across the UK this summer, taking a dip in a lake may sound like the ideal way to cool off for you and your pet, however, the UK has seen outbreaks of blue-green algae which can be harmful to humans and fatal to your dog.

Outbreaks have already been recorded across Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, with visitors warned to keep out of affected ponds and lakes due to the high risks.

Blue-green algae typically comes into season during warmer months from spring to autumn, with higher water temperatures causing the algae to multiply. It thrives in nutrient-rich, stagnant water, making ponds and lakes prime locations for outbreaks that can prove deadly to our four-legged-friends.

It might be tempting to let your pet cool off in the lake during the warm weather, but a leading pet health expert is warning of the life-threatening risk that blue-green algae poses to dogs.

Veterinary and nutrition consultant from Burns Pet Nutrition, Emily Boardman warns that dogs can become seriously ill, or even die, from coming into contact with the toxic algae. Here’s everything you need to know about what blue-green algae is and how to keep you and your dog safe.

Toxic blue-green algae poses a life-threatening risk to dogs. (Photo: PONTUS LUNDAHL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) | TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

What are blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, that can be found in lakes, canals and rivers around the world. The algae can produce toxic chemicals which is dangerous to the health of both people and animals.

Blue algae often occurs during the summer with warm weather causing an increase in the water leading to algae blooms or scum developing on the water’s surface which is often green or blue in colour.

Why is blue algae harmful?

Blue-green algae can be harmful to humans and potentially fatal to animals. It can produce dangerous toxins, which can impact those who come into contact with the algae blooms or scums.

Symptoms of exposure to blue green algae in humans can include skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting and diarrhoea and fever pains in muscles and joints.

Is blue algae toxic to dogs?

Blue algae can be fatal to dogs, the toxins in the algae are poisonous and can cause severe reactions, even from skin contact.

When dogs swim in or drink contaminated water, the algae can stick to their fur and skin. If not washed off quickly, the toxins can be absorbed or ingested when the dog grooms itself, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea and seizures.

Boardman warns that dogs can become seriously ill, or even die, from coming into contact with blue algae. She explains: "Blue-green algae can pose a serious risk to our pets, so it's important to be vigilant. By taking these precautions, you can help ensure your dog's safety and enjoy a worry-free summer."

Here are five tips on how to keep your dog safe from blue-green algae this summer.

Avoid Stagnant Water

Steer clear of ponds, lakes, and rivers with stagnant or slow-moving water, especially if you notice any green or blue-green scum on the surface. This is a common sign of blue-green algae.

Check Local Alerts

Keep an eye on local news and environmental websites including the Environment Agency, for any warnings about blue-green algae blooms in your area. Avoid taking your dog to affected areas.

No Swimming or Drinking

Never let your dog swim in or drink from water bodies that might be contaminated with blue-green algae. Even a small amount can be toxic. If your dog swims in the algae they can then consume it when grooming themselves, to avoid this rinse your dog immediately.

If your dog drinks from the toxic water, monitor them for symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, difficulty breathing, seizures, or lethargy. If any of these symptoms occur call your vet.

Rinse Off Immediately

If your dog accidentally goes into potentially contaminated water, rinse them off with fresh water as soon as possible. This helps to remove any algae that might be on their fur.

Know the Symptoms

Be aware of symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning, such as vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, and lethargy. If you suspect your dog has been exposed, contact your vet immediately.