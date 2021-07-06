Cases continue to 'rise dramatically' in Wakefield as people urged to get vaccinated

As cases continue to rise dramatically in Wakefield - and the whole of West Yorkshire - health experts are reminding everyone of the importance of the vaccination programme in lifting the remaining lockdown restrictions and returning the country to a gradual sense of normality.

Vaccines reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19, reduce your risk of catching or spreading it and actively protect against variants.

Two doses with a gap between give the best protection.

Residents are being urged to get both doses of their Covid-19 vaccination in the latest drive to cut infection rates across the district.

Everyone in Wakefield aged over 18 is now eligible can now book a vaccine appointment online, or just turn up to a ‘drop-in’ clinic to receive their first dose. Full details of these clinics can be found here.

The council said they are also working in local neighbourhoods to promote vaccinations for example door-knocking and linking up with community organisations to share messaging and advice.

They are working closely with Featherstone Rovers Foundation, using the Featherstone Rovers brand to identify barriers within the local area and provide tailored support.

Examples of work undertaken so far include supporting people to book their vaccine appointment online, arranging transport for people to attend their appointments, registering carers with their GP practices to ensure they can book their vaccine, and using social media platforms to promote COVID-safe messaging and encourage vaccine take-up,

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health said: “Everyone is wanting the remaining restrictions to be lifted on 19 July so we can continue moving forwards to a normal way of life.

"Increasing vaccination will help us to take the next step to a more familiar future and I urge everyone to play their part by having their vaccine and following the latest guidance.”

Jo Fitzpatrick, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Wakefield, said: “Getting the vaccine is the best way we can all help to see remaining restrictions lifted.

"Over 50% of our 18 to 29 year olds in Wakefield have had their vaccine in the past two weeks. We have made it even easier to just walk in and grab a jab and I would urge everyone 18 and over to do so.

"Getting everyone vaccinated remains the most important way of getting back to normality - it’s that simple.”

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “We continue to see extremely high case rates across the district and it is essential that we all remain vigilant. Vaccination is the most important step we can all take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities."

To limit the spread of the virus, advice to residents continues to be:

Get both doses of vaccine without delay.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you believe you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, arrange a PCR test immediately.

Remember HANDS, FACE, SPACE, FRESH AIR.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.”