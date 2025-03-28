Chris Kamara praises Wakefield health centre as it celebrates first birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tens of thousands of patients have benefitted from a local care centre that officially opened its doors a year ago.

Over 70,000 tests and scans that speed up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease have been delivered in the first year of opening at Wakefield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), which celebrates its first birthday today (Friday, March 28).

Instead of going to hospital, local residents can access planned outpatient tests at the centre, including X-rays, ultrasounds, CT, MRI, and bone-density scans, as well as blood tests, dermoscopic imaging, cardio-respiratory tests, and some ophthalmology tests.

Officially opened back in September by local sporting legend, Chris Kamara, the CDC aims for patients to benefit from accessing high-quality care in the community - enabling them to be seen sooner, whilst easing pressures on hospitals by freeing up staff and appointments.

The centre was officially opened by Chris Kamara last year.

Former footballer and presenter, Chris Kamara, said: "People in and around Wakefield should be receiving top notch care and that’s exactly what Wakefield Community Diagnostic Centre delivers.

"This new state of the art facility sits right in the heart of our city and I’m so incredibly proud of what it’s already achieved for the local patients.

“I’m passionate about supporting my local hospital Trust because it means so much to local people and it greatly improves their lives.”

Chris Kamara’s support for the CDC includes a social media video for the Department of Health and Social Care, launching today, which aims to highlight the government’s plan to reduce NHS waiting times through their Elective Recovery Plan.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Richard Robinson, said: “Our Community Diagnostic Centre offers a wide range of tests, providing faster access to diagnostics and treatment.

“Since opening last March, we have welcomed more than 70,000 patients, demonstrating the vital role the centre plays in improving access to diagnostic services. Our staff really like working in the centre and patient feedback has been excellent.”

As the CDC marks this milestone, the Trust has also shared that they are “looking forward to continuing to provide patients with accessible, high-quality diagnostic care in the years ahead.”