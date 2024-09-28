Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund make significant donation of £142,000 to local hospital Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant donation has been made to the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust hospital charity by Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund, following the recent closure of the long-standing charity.

Over the years, Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund has been a vital partner in supporting patients and advancing cancer care across the region, with their generosity continuing to impact the Trust’s services through their latest contribution.

Previously,the charity has been dedicated to improving cancer care for over 50 years, providing essential funding to the Trust to help enhance treatment options, purchase advanced equipment, and support vital research.

While the charity itself has now closed, the incredible support it has provided will live on as a £142,000 donation has been placed in a dedicated fund within the Trust’s MY Hospitals Charity in the name of Dr Jackson - where it will continue to support cancer services in line with the charity’s original mission.

The vast donation has been made to the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust hospital charity by Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund, after the charity's recent closure.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “I wish to express the Trust’s heartfelt thanks to Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund for their tireless work and dedication over the years.

"We are also deeply appreciative of the many individuals, families, and local businesses who have generously supported the charity and its work.

"Your contributions have made a lasting difference in the lives of countless patients and will continue to do so through the fund now held within MY Hospitals Charity.

“This fund will help us continue to improve cancer care services across the Mid Yorkshire region, supporting advancements in technology, patient comfort, and treatment options. Every contribution makes a difference, and we invite the community to help us build on Dr Jackson’s remarkable legacy.”

For those who still wish to donate or who have left a legacy gift in their will to Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund, all gifts will still be honoured.

Further donations can be directed to the Dr Jackson Fund within MY Hospitals Charity, ensuring that the charity’s mission and values continue to benefit patients at the Trust.

For more information on how to donate to the Dr Jackson Fund within MY Hospitals Charity or to discuss legacy gifts, visit: https://www.myhospitalscharity.org/