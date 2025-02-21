Easy Bathrooms show support for MY Hospitals Charity’s historic ‘Hands Across Wakefield’ event

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

The local bathroom retailer has announced its support for MY Hospitals Charity’s highly anticipated event, ‘Hands Across Wakefield’ which will take place in March.

The ambitious charity event aims to unite 2,000 community members in a human chain stretching from Pinderfields Hospital to Wakefield Cathedral on March 7 - with the aim of symbolising solidarity and compassion for healthcare in the region.

The event, which marks the 125th anniversary of Pinderfields Hospital, is set to become a historic moment in Wakefield’s community.

As the first event of its kind in the UK, ‘Hands Across Wakefield’ aims to engage local residents but is also inviting schools, community groups, and local businesses to participate virtually.

Wakefield bathroom retailer, Easy Bathrooms, has announced their support for the upcoming 'Hands Across Wakefield' fundraising event.

Craig Waddington, Founder of Easy Bathrooms, a prominent company based in Wakefield said: ““We are honoured to contribute to this momentous occasion.

"As a local business, we are deeply committed to supporting our community, and Hands Across Wakefield offers a fantastic opportunity to come together for such a meaningful cause. Theunity and support that this event represents is truly inspiring, and we encourage everyone in the area to get involved.”

Keith Ramsay, Chair of MY Hospitals Charity expressed appreciation for Easy Bathrooms’ involvement.

He said: “We are incredibly grateful for Easy Bathrooms’ support; their generous contribution will be key to the success of this historic event.

“Hands Across Wakefield will be a truly special day for the whole community, and we are proud to have local businesses like Easy Bathrooms helping to make it happen.”

All funds raised will directly benefit the ongoing healthcare services provided by MY Hospitals Charity.

For further information on how to get involved, visit: myhospitalscharity.org/hands-across-wakefield

