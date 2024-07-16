Full visiting restrictions now in place at Pinderfields and Dewsbury hospitals due to increase in norovirus cases
Explaining to patients and visitors, the Trust said: “To help keep our patients, visitors and staff safe, and to help control the spread of norovirus, we have taken the decision to put full visiting restrictions in place at Dewsbury and Pinderfields hospitals, with immediate effect.
"We understand this can be difficult and there are some exceptions to this.”
The Trust said that visitors can still visit loved ones on affected wards where they are receiving end of life care, or the person visiting is the patient’s carer.
Visitors are also still welcome to the maternity and paediatric wards and ICU.
There are currently no visiting restrictions in place at Pontefract Hospital.
The Trust said: “Thank you for helping us to keep our patients and staff safe and to anyone who is affected by norovirus we hope you are feeling better soon.”
What is norovirus?
Norovirus, also called the "winter vomiting bug", is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It usually goes away in about two days.
The main symptoms of norovirus are: feeling sick (nausea), diarrhoea, being sick (vomiting).
You may also have: a high temperature, a headache, aching arms and legs
The symptoms start suddenly within one to two days of being infected.
How norovirus is spread
Norovirus can spread very easily. You can catch norovirus from close contact with someone with norovirus, touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth, eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus.
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.
