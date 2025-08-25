Groundbreaking NHS innovation from Pontefract clinician wins global prize after slashing surgery infections

Mr Colin Hopper (Senior lecturer and big time dental and maxillofacial surgeon and world-leading expert on Photodynamic Therapy) , Dr Stuart Bond (Trust’s Director of Innovation and Consultant antimicrobial pharmacist), Simon Van Percy (Senior Managing Partner for Vane Percy & Roberts), Mr Simon Jones (Trauma and Orthopeadic Surgeon), Martin Dyer (Lead for Quality and Improvement, Clinical Governance) and Sarah Odabashy (Innovation Manager).

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Director of Innovation and Consultant antimicrobial pharmacist, Dr Stuart Bond, has won an internationally acclaimed award, on the back of implementing a clinician innovation project at Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart was honoured with one of the world’s most prestigious awards for his leadership in a groundbreaking NHS-first project that has slashed surgical site infections.

This impressive achievement bagged him the esteemed President’s Award from the International Photodynamic Association (IPA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The global accolade is reserved for individuals whose work is transforming healthcare through photodynamic therapy.

Steriwave reduces infections by 71 per cent using pioneering nose probes.

Stuart led the UK’s first NHS deployment of Steriwave, which is light-activated nasal therapy that destroys harmful bacteria before a patient undergoes surgery without using any antibiotics.

The pilot, at Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals, targeted patients undergoing hip and knee replacements and dramatically reduced surgical site infections (SSIs) over a six month period.

The pioneering nose probes reduced infections by a vast 71 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following its success, the project has now been rolled out broader.

The project has also been shortlisted for the HSJ Patient Safety Award – in the early-stage patient safety innovation of the year category, which will take place in Manchester in September.

On the incredible acheivement, Dr Stuart Bond said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised internationally, but the real achievement is for our patients.

"This therapy protects them from serious infections, speeds up recovery, and reduces the need for antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve shown the NHS can lead the world in tackling challenges such as this.”

Dr. Colin Hopper, President of the IPA said: “Dr. Bond and his team at Mid Yorks were the first to operationalize photodisinfection within the NHS.

"Their findings not only demonstrate the clinical value of this approach but also underscore its importance in an era of rising multi-drug resistance, positioning the UK’s NHS as a global leader in antibiotic stewardship and patient safety.”

Following the award-winning innovation, the Trust is now exploring wider use of the technology across other surgeries and settings and scaling broader within the NHS.