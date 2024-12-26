Group to take on 24 hour rowing challenge at Castleford home-gym for MND Association in December
Jamie Kelly, a personal trainer from Castleford, will take on the challenge with five others – George Simmutch, Miles Kitchen, Dan Summerscale, James Farrah, and Jordan Maurice – at his home-gym in Castleford on Friday, December 27.
The group is aiming to row 400,000 metres in 24 hours by taking it in turns to row one machine, starting at 9am and finishing at the same time the following day.
Jamie works full time as a plumber, but has been training people at his home-gym since the pandemic, and the group taking on the challenge is made up of people who use the gym.
Last month, Jamie raised £1,300 for breast cancer awareness by completing a similar challenge whilst dressed as Deadpool.
The money raised from the upcoming challenge will be donated to the MND Association.
The group’s Just Giving page can be found here.
