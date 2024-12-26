Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of men will take on a 24 hour rowing challenge in December to raise money for motor neurone disease.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Kelly, a personal trainer from Castleford, will take on the challenge with five others – George Simmutch, Miles Kitchen, Dan Summerscale, James Farrah, and Jordan Maurice – at his home-gym in Castleford on Friday, December 27.

The group is aiming to row 400,000 metres in 24 hours by taking it in turns to row one machine, starting at 9am and finishing at the same time the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie works full time as a plumber, but has been training people at his home-gym since the pandemic, and the group taking on the challenge is made up of people who use the gym.

Jamie Kelly will take on the challenge at his home-gym in Castleford, along with five others, where the group hopes to row 400,000 metres in 24 hours for the MND Association.

Last month, Jamie raised £1,300 for breast cancer awareness by completing a similar challenge whilst dressed as Deadpool.

The money raised from the upcoming challenge will be donated to the MND Association.

The group’s Just Giving page can be found here.