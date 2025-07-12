Hands Across Wakefield: Hospital charity shortlisted for prestigious national award following year of 'unforgettable moments'

MY Hospitals Charity, which supports the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and its local communities, has been shortlisted in a prestigious category at this year’s Charity Times Awards.

The charity has been shortlisted for Fundraising Team of the Year in recognition of an “exceptional year of growth, innovation, and community spirit”.

Donations to the charity help to fund projects and enhance healthcare for the 500,000 people served across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Dewsbury.

In just 12 months, the fundraising team has transformed the charity’s visibility and impact, increasing donations by more than 70%.

The team will attend The Charity Times Awards, in London, on September 25.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of MY Hospitals Charity and Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: "This recognition is a testament to our team’s creativity, resilience and unwavering focus on people — from colleagues and patients at our hospitals, to local communities, businesses and supporters.

“The team are always planning new events and new ways to make a difference, and I feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

“We are thrilled to have been shortlisted, and we will keep our fingers crossed for the ceremony on September 25.

"I would like to thank everyone who supported our campaigns over the past year and shared even a small donation. We couldn’t do any of this without you!

Highlights of the year include the MY MRI Appeal, which raised £800,000 to help deliver a new radiology suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

The new scanners will improve waiting times, speed up diagnoses and provide better care for over 100,000 people a year, including children who would otherwise have to travel out of area.

Another unforgettable moment was the unique Hands Across Wakefield event, which was held in March and designed to celebrate 125 years of healthcare at Pinderfields Hospital.

2,000 people joined hands in a 1.5 mile human chain from the hospital to Wakefield Cathedral, raising £13,000 for the charity.

Ahead of the ceremony, My Hospitals Charity will continue to host a variety of fundraising events over summer, including a Dragon Boat Race and Charity Quiz Night.

To support the charity, visit: https://www.myhospitalscharity.org/