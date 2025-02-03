Have your say: MPs call on Wakefield district residents to join NHS debate

Three of Wakefield district’s MPs have urged people to have their say in a national conversation about the NHS.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell, and Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, are inviting people to share their experiences of using the service.

More than a million people have already submitted ideas online and in person ahead of a deadline on February 14.

Days after coming into office, health secretary Wes Streeting ordered an independent investigation into the NHS that concluded the service was in a “critical condition”.

A plan to move the service forward and make it fit for the future is being built in partnership with the patients, staff, health experts and the wider public.

The MPs said in a joint statement: “It’s so important that the voices of local people are heard.

“Now is the time to make sure we build an NHS that is fit for the future, and it starts with us all sharing our ideas.”

Responses to the consultation will inform the government’s ten-year health plan which is due to be published later this year.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

Mr Streeting said: “The NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history.

“But while the NHS is broken, it’s not beaten. Together, we can fix it.

“Whether you use the NHS or work in it, you see first-hand what’s great, but also what isn’t working.”

People can have their say by visiting change.nhs.uk before 5pm on February 14.