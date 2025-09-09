Homes plan approved despite concerns over health centre access

Plans to build new homes near to a medical centre have been approved despite concerns over access for patients and emergency vehicles.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for seven houses to be built metres away from Lupset Health Centre.

The proposal includes constructing two and three-bedroom properties on land off George-a-Green Court.

The road provides access to the healthcare facility and a Farmfoods store opposite the site.The council received a letter of comment on behalf of the centre

raising concerns over the development.

It said: “The proposed development may obstruct or eliminate the pedestrian walkway currently used by many of our patients, particularly those with mobility issues or without access to private transport.

“Any changes to the current road layout or access points could hinder emergency ambulance access to the practice, posing a significant risk to patient safety.

“Increased traffic or reduced access routes could negatively affect patients, staff, and service delivery.

Lupset Health Centre, Wakefield.

“We understand that the council may not be able to act on all concerns raised but we believe it is important to have these issues formally recorded as part of the planning process.”

The plans include parking spaces at the front and side of each residenial property, with visitor parking also being provided at the site.

The council’s highways department requested a condition be attached to any planning permission for a construction management plan to put in place to prevent disruption while the homes are built.

An officer’s report said: “The scheme is considered acceptable in terms of highway safety and provides the required amount of parking per dwelling and visitor parking.

“It is not considered the scheme would raise any road safety issues.”