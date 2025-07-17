Honorary degree for Lindsey Burrow for inspiring work during Rob's MND battle

Campaigner Lindsey Burrow, who supported her late husband Rob Burrow through his battle with motor neurone disease (MND), has received an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

Throughout Rob Burrow’s battle against MND, the couple raised funds, conducted media interviews and filmed a BBC documentary about their lives.

This was while Lindsey, 42, continued to work as an NHS physiotherapist and care for their three young children.

Lindsey, along with Leeds Beckett alumnus and honorary graduate Kevin Sinfield, have raised over £20m for charity.

Lindsey Burrow has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her voluntary work. (Leeds Beckett University)

Just two weeks after Rob’s death, she climbed the highest of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks and joined thousands of runners taking part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Earlier this year, Lindsey published her life affirming memoir, Take Care: a memoir of love, family and never giving up. Unsurprisingly, Lindsey has been honoured with a prestigious Pride of Britain award for her tireless work.

Lindsey said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this honorary doctorate in health.

"This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND.

“Raising awareness and funds for the MND community is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to continue Rob’s legacy.

"As an NHS physiotherapist, I’ve seen first-hand the power of compassion and care — and I’ll continue to champion both in everything I do.”

Professor Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University Vice Chancellor said: “Lindsey’s story is one of love, bravery and selflessness. It is a great pleasure to congratulate Lindsey on behalf of all students, colleagues and governors here at Leeds Beckett University.

“It is vital that we recognise the person behind Rob Burrow’s legacy and the woman who not only was instrumental in raising awareness and money but also supporting her children at an extremely difficult time and continuing to support her patients in her role as an NHS physiotherapist.

“Lindsey is the perfect example of a resilient role model, and she will be an amazing advocate for our university.

“The School of Health has a reputation for producing world-leading research and innovation in the field of health.

"With over 1,000 students from the school graduating this year, we are proud to attract and nurture the next generation of health workers.”