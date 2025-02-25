Local NHS Trust launches programme to support veterans and the Armed Forces community into healthcare careers

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has signed up to the Volunteer to Career for the Armed Forces community programme.

The programme, which launched across the Trust’s three hospitals in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Wakefield, aims to create a pathway for veterans and the Armed Forces community to work within the healthcare sector and is ran by national charity, Helpforce.

Volunteers will start in one of the Trust’s hospital volunteering roles and learn more about the NHS before delving into experiences related to their chosen area of interest.

Dani Norman, Head of Voluntary Services and Work Experience at the Trust, said: “We know from the experiences of our existing staff that the transition from veteran to civilian life can be challenging.

“Through volunteering, we aim to help bridge this gap and translate veterans' skills into new opportunities.

“This support also extends to the wider Armed Forces community. The programme offers a way to gain experience and a pathway into employment with the NHS.”