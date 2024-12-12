Local NHS Trust to step away from popular social media site due to 'difference in values'

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District hospitals, has stepped away from the social media platform X.

The Trust shared that they would no longer be posting on X – the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson for he Trust said: “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to step away from actively posting on X.

“Our account will remain online for reference, but we will only rarely share updates or engage through this platform.

“This decision comes following recent changes to the platform which no longer align with our Trust values. We believe the NHS should be an inclusive organisation, and as a Trust, we strive not just to tolerate but to celebrate difference.

"X no longer feels like a place where this standpoint flourishes.”

The Trust has confirmed they will continue to use other social media channels, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.