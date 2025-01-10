Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Wakefield, Dewsbury and the surrounding areas have been urged to get their flu vaccine following increased hospital admissions.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, responsible for the Dewsbury and District, Pinderfields, and Pontefract hospitals, has asked people to protect themselves from flu as it treats more people with the infection.

The hospitals had 46 patients being treated for flu on January 9 (Thursday), with two of those in intensive care. There were 13 cases of flu on the same day last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This increase mirrors the national picture, with reports of some NHS trusts declaring critical incidents as hospitals deal with increased demand caused by the cold weather and respiratory viruses.

The NHS trust responsible for the Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury and District hospitals has urged eligible people to protect themselves from flu by getting their vaccine. Picture Scott Merrylees

NHS England recently reported there were an average of 4,469 with flu in hospital each day the week ending December 29, which is almost 3.5 times higher than the same week the previous year.

It also reported on Thursday there was an average of 5,408 patients a day in hospital with flu the week ending January 5.

Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at the Mid Yorkshire trust, said: “As is the case for many hospitals across the country, we are seeing high demand for our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This can be challenging for everyone and I’m extremely thankful for the amazing work of all our teams as they continue to do all they can to ensure that we can care for our patients.”

He added: “The best thing we can all do is to protect ourselves. If you are eligible, please have your flu vaccine.

“Staying up to date with vaccinations boosts your immunity, which protects you and then stops you catching something you could pass on to your loved ones.

“If someone who is already vulnerable catches flu it can be very serious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust said people with a cold or mild flu symptoms should seek help from their local pharmacy in the first instance. Walk-in centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies and other primary care services are most appropriate for non-emergency conditions.

It added that choosing the right place to seek help can ensure the Emergency Department staff are there for those who really need them, including for those with life threatening conditions such as “strokes and heart attacks and emergencies such as broken hips, and severe infections.”