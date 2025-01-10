Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust urges people to get flu vaccine as Pinderfields, Pontefract, and Dewsbury and District hospitals deal with increased admissions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, responsible for the Dewsbury and District, Pinderfields, and Pontefract hospitals, has asked people to protect themselves from flu as it treats more people with the infection.
The hospitals had 46 patients being treated for flu on January 9 (Thursday), with two of those in intensive care. There were 13 cases of flu on the same day last year.
This increase mirrors the national picture, with reports of some NHS trusts declaring critical incidents as hospitals deal with increased demand caused by the cold weather and respiratory viruses.
NHS England recently reported there were an average of 4,469 with flu in hospital each day the week ending December 29, which is almost 3.5 times higher than the same week the previous year.
It also reported on Thursday there was an average of 5,408 patients a day in hospital with flu the week ending January 5.
Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at the Mid Yorkshire trust, said: “As is the case for many hospitals across the country, we are seeing high demand for our services.
“This can be challenging for everyone and I’m extremely thankful for the amazing work of all our teams as they continue to do all they can to ensure that we can care for our patients.”
He added: “The best thing we can all do is to protect ourselves. If you are eligible, please have your flu vaccine.
“Staying up to date with vaccinations boosts your immunity, which protects you and then stops you catching something you could pass on to your loved ones.
“If someone who is already vulnerable catches flu it can be very serious.”
The trust said people with a cold or mild flu symptoms should seek help from their local pharmacy in the first instance. Walk-in centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies and other primary care services are most appropriate for non-emergency conditions.
It added that choosing the right place to seek help can ensure the Emergency Department staff are there for those who really need them, including for those with life threatening conditions such as “strokes and heart attacks and emergencies such as broken hips, and severe infections.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.