NHS Trust charity launches new children's fund to provide play equipment in Pindefields and Pontefract hospitals

MY Hospitals Charity has launched a new Children’s Fund, that aims to provide items and experiences to children across their three hospitals.

The week, beginning Monday, October 13, is an annual national celebration of the vital role play and Health Play Specialists have in supporting babies, children and young people in healthcare settings.

The Childen’s Fund will see all donations go towards improving the look and feel of the wards and fund play equipment and activities for children receiving care in Pinderfields, Pontefract, and Dewsbury hospitals.

As part of the launch, the MY Hospitals Charity’s team mascot, Hari the Hippo, visited children’s areas across all three hospital sites last week and handed out mini Hari teddies and certificates to young patients.

Katie Field, Play Specialist at Mid Yorkshire, explained: “Play is how children learn to navigate the world, create relationships, manage their emotions, and cope with stressful situations.

"In a hospital setting, play becomes an invaluable tool for distraction, emotional support, and healing.

"Our team is passionate about making sure every child has the opportunity to express themselves and experience joy through play, even while receiving treatment.”

Donations to the fund will help provide items and experiences that the NHS cannot routinely fund.

This could include 3D TV apps with soothing underwater scenes, interactive technology like the ‘kitten scanner’ at Pinderfields Hospital, as well as books, games, and traditional toys.

Last year, the Charity’s MY MRI Appeal funded the installation of the kitten scanner. The playful ‘scanner’ allows children to practise having an MRI using toy animals, helping them to feel less anxious and more confident about their own scans.