'Nothing short of incredible': Wakefield man's weight loss journey wows football legend Paul Merson

A Wakefield man has turned his life around after losing an incredible 6st 5lbs and earning a place in the semi-finals of a national Slimming World competition.

And along the way, he even got a personal congratulations from footballing legend Paul Merson.

David Pilkington, 60, was chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2025 Man of the Year competition.

David, who slimmed from 17st 13.5lbs to 11st 8.5lbs, said: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it.

Paul Merson congratulated David on his weight loss.

"I found my local Slimming World group after it opened in the same room that my brass band uses for rehearsals and I thought ‘I’ll give it a go.’

"I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone.

"Even on weeks I’ve not felt like it, the group has been there to get me going again. I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals like chilli con carne and spaghetti bolognaise, bacon and eggs and chips too, and I don’t feel like I’m restricting myself.

"I started walking, built this up to a brisk walk and now I am progressing to a slow jog."

David, slimmed from 17st 13.5lbs to 11st 8.5lbs.

Now 6st 5lbs lighter, David says he was over the moon to be invited to the Slimming World Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals.

"Surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable.

"We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson, who’s spoken openly about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by David’s achievement:

“What David’s done is nothing short of incredible,” he said.

"Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident he is now. He’s clearly made changes he can stick to for life – and that’s what it’s all about.

The Crigglestone group, led by Andrew, meets every Thursday at 6pm at Crigglestone Methodist Church.

To find out more or join the group, call Andrew on 07596 407430.