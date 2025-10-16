Pinderfields Hospital is first NHS organisation in the country to pilot new rapid urine testing system

Pinderfields Hospital is the first NHS organisation in the country to pilot the Sysmex PA-100.

The machine, which has been installed in the Emergency Departments at Pinderfields Hospital, is a pioneering rapid urine testing system that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs) and recommend antibiotics in under one hour.

Developed to provide faster and more accurate results, the technology could help reduce waiting times in Emergency Departments, support earlier treatment, patient experience and potentially avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

The test is aimed at adults who present with symptoms of a UTI.

Results are provided within an hour, allowing clinicians to make quicker, evidence-based decisions on treatment and management.

Director of Innovation and Consultant antimicrobial pharmacist Stuart Bond said: "We’re excited to see how this innovation streamlines patient flow and improves the experience for people attending our Emergency Departments.

"Faster diagnosis means quicker treatment, shorter stays, and a potential reduction in avoidable admissions”.