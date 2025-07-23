'Please choose healthcare services wisely': Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust shares message ahead of doctors' strike this weekend
The Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, has advised the local community to “choose healthcare services wisely” ahead of the upcoming doctors’ strike.
The resident doctors’ strike (previously known as junior doctors) will run for five days from Friday, July 25 till Wednesday, July 30.
Chris Evans, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: ”Our teams across the trust remain committed to helping those who require urgent medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk.
"Medical conditions that are not an emergency can be treated by other healthcare providers such as your GPs or local pharmacies.
“We are actively working to maintain all our planned activities however there may be a small number of out-patient appointments or elective operations that will need to be rearranged, ensuring that we can provide urgent and emergency treatment to those who need it most.
“If you have an appointment or procedure due to take place at our Trust, please attend unless you are contacted to rearrange.
“Lastly, I want to offer my thanks to all of our staff who worked flexibly during previous strike action, and for their continued support”.
The Trust is advising those who may need medical attention over the strike period to call the NHS 111 service before visiting their emergency departments.
