A Pontefract teenager with dyspraxia has won a motorsport race against the odds and against able-bodied drivers.

Elliott Fewster, 16, won Round 6 of the BTRDA at Knockhill Racing Circuit, in Fife, against drivers who were in their second and third year of competing in Rallycross.

The teenager started at Raceway Karting in Pontefract, which is no longer in business, and then moved to racing cars last year in the JSCC (Junior Saloon Car Championship).

Following a story in the Express in 2022, Elliott was spotted by Nigel and Peter Thompson, who own Thompson and Son Hearing Care in Walton, and they have supported him to become the first dyspraxic World Rallycross Driver.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing in recent years.

Elliott said: “It has been a tough two years, as I have suffered relentless bullying because of my disability.

"I had to move school several times and again in year 11, as the verbal bullying turned into a physical attack, which left me in hospital.

"Luckily, I was racing the following weekend and it literally saved my life, as I had something positive to channel my energy into.

"In a car everyone is equal and we race on a level playing field.

“At the race track I am accepted for who I am and many people do not even know I have a disability because it is invisible a lot of the time."

And he is looking to inspire other young people with his condition.

He said: “This year was supposed to be a learning year for me but I finished third in my first race and have been going from strength to strength with each race.

"I had my best result with pole position in the final and winning by over two seconds, which is a lot in racing.

"Many people with dyspraxia do not have a driving license or give up trying to get one but I want to show that with the right support you can definitely drive and become independent.

"I have my race license but I am counting down the days until I’m 17 and can drive on the road.”