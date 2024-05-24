Residents of Wakefield district care home that looks after people with dementia suddenly told to move out
Hazel Garth care home in Knottingley contacted the people affected yesterday (Thursday, May 24) though the specific reasons behind the sudden decision remain unclear.
Dave Hercock’s mother-in-law is a resident at the home and his wife drove north from their home in Surrey when they were informed.
Mr Hercock said: “It just came right out of the blue, there was no indication at all.
"My wife is heartbroken and cannot believe they can treat vulnerable people like this."
Mr Hercock was told that problems with fire doors were the reason behind the decision and that staff were unaware up until the point the decision was made.
Wakefield Council said there were a combination of reasons that led to the move including residents’ needs, staffing and building issues, though it did not confirm the fire door explanation.
The local authority said it understood people would be upset and said it would take the best care of residents during the process.
Jo Webster, corporate director adults, health and communities, said “We’re very sorry that we’ve had to move those we’ve been caring for at Hazel Garth.
“The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our care homes will always be our top priority.
"And at the moment, the level of care we can give will be higher in alternative accommodation.
“This is due to a combination of factors. Including the dependency needs of residents combined with the physical condition of the building and the availability of appropriately trained staff.
“There is a dedicated team in place to support the move. And we’re working with the residents and their families to find a suitable alternative home for them.
“We promise to continue taking the very best possible care of our residents during the move.”
Hazel Garth was last visited by the Care Quality Commission in November 2020 and was rated good.
The report said: “Staff were respectful of people’s privacy and dignity and people’s independence was promoted. There was a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and people said they felt at home.”
