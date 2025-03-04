Rugby league family shows true community spirit for Castleford mum-of-four as she battles brain tumour

The spirit of the rugby league family is being shown once again to help one of their own and his family as they battle a devastating diagnosis.

As Castleford Tigers take on Salford Red Devils this Friday, March 7, it will also be a big fundraising event for former player Ryan Boyle and his family after his partner, Katie, was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumour.

As reported in the Express last month, Katie Synnott, who turns 41 today (Tuesday), was given the heartbreaking news in January.

A GofundMe page was set up by Katie's sister, Lucy Sinfield, with the hope of not only supporting Katie, Ryan and their children, aged 13, 11, eight and six, but to fund private treatment to give the amazing mum more time.

Lucy said: "It feels so cruel to happen to someone who is an amazing partner, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, friend and simply the best mother to her children.

"Private treatment, which gives a better prognosis than the NHS, comes with a starting cost of £75,000 and a total cost of £200,000.

“But it will give Katie as much time as possible with her kids and,other treatment might come up in the meantime - so many trials are coming through and it might just give her extra time.

"We are simply blown away by everyone’s efforts and can never thank you enough.”

Katie, Ryan and their children.

Thanks to the generosity of family, friends and the whole community, the fundraising total stands at an amazing £85,891, which will not only support the family during Katie’s treatment, but also enabling them to look at alternative treatment to help Katie keep fighting.

Friday’s match between Cas and Salford – both Ryan’s former clubs – aims to add even more.

In a statement, Castleford Tigers said: “The club were saddened to hear news about Katie’s stage four brain tumour diagnosis.

“Ryan played for both Castleford and Salford so we have decided to make our Round 4 Salford fixture on Friday, March 7, a fundraiser for Ryan and his family.

Katie is an amazing mum to her and Ryan's four children.

“You can donate £1 on every ticket purchased online, or there will be matchday bucket collections around the ground run by the Tigers Academy players.

“We hope we can raise a significant amount of money to support Ryan, Katie and their family at this difficult time.”

Tickets are available from the ticket office or Ctrlfc.com/tickets

The spirit of the rugby league family as strong as ever, Castleford have not been the only club to show support to the family.

Scan the code to donate to the family's Gofundme.

Ryan’s friend and former Tigers and Wigan Warriors player Wayne Godwin revealed that Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski had sent a signed World Club Challenge shirt, programme and winners medal to auction with the bidding reaching £1,500.

Since then, Wayne has also dyed his hair blonde along with former teammates of Ryan’s, Connor Robinson and Ben Johnston, as rugby league continues to rally around one of their own.

Local sports teams, businesses and youth teams have also been raising funds, showing true community spirit.

To donate to Katie’s fight, visit the family’s Gofundme page here.

As the family continue to support and fight for Katie, her mum, Hazel Synnott, wrote a poem for her daughter for her birthday. She wrote:

Today’s Katie’s birthday, but not just another year,

Katie with mum Hazel and sister Lucy.

Because this birthday’s come with some added tears,

Instead of a party with kids running around

This horrible tumour has gotten us down

Her children will help her put on a big smile

But a celebration will have to wait a while

Her treatment starts soon and Katie is set

For what will be her biggest battle yet

But Katie’s from Yorkshire, a strong lass from Cas

And she give it her all and kick this tumour’s ass

But also, what helps her and has blown her away

Is all the generosity she hears each day

Many friends, family and strangers fundraising and sharing

And she says a big THANK YOU, YOU ARE ALL SIMPLY AMAZING

So happy birthday, Katie, you’re an amazing mum

Here’s to this year and many more to come.