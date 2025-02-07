'We just want to give her the best chance': Family's plea to help amazing mum-of-four with stage four brain tumour

A plea for help has been made by the family of an ‘amazing’ mum-of-four from Castleford who has been diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour.

Katie Synnott, 40, was told she has a 5cm tumour just two weeks ago after suffering intense headaches.

A GofundMe page has since been set up by Katie's sister, Lucy Sinfield, with the hope of not only supporting her partner of 20 years, former Castleford Tigers forward, Ryan Boyle and their children, aged 13, 11, eight and six, but to fund private treatment to give Katie more time.

Treatment on the NHS is limited, so the fundraising hopes to open up those treatment opportunities and donations will simply give Katie more of a chance.

Lucy said: "Our world feels like it has come crashing down and we are absolutely heartbroken.

"It's the most cruel thing to happen. Katie lives for her kids. Second to your kids being poorly, it's a parents' worst nightmare."

Katie, who trained as an accountant, gave up work three years ago to homeschool her and Ryan's eight-year-old son who has autism and learning difficulties.

Lucy said: "It feels so cruel to happen to someone who is an amazing partner, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, friend and simply the best mother to her children.

"We are trying to protect the children as much as we can, so drip feeding them what they need to know - anyone who knows Katie knows she lives for her kids."

The community - and further afield - have donated to the GoFundMe page, with more than £42,000 raised so far.

"Private treatment, which gives a better prognosis than the NHS, comes with a cost of £75,000,” Lucy said.

“But it will give Katie as much time as possible with her kids and,other treatment might come up in the meantime - so many trials are coming through and it might just give her extra time.

"The support we have is amazing and we're so thankful to everyone.

"All we want is to give Katie the best chance possible."

To donate to Katie, Ryan and their family’s fundraising page, click here.