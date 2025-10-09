Running all the way to clear vision: The hidden challenges facing sporting enthusiasts who wear glasses

As people around the country prepare to take part in sporting activities over the weekend, they may face an additional challenge that goes beyond sportsmanship – the struggle of being active with poor vision.

To mark World Sight Day, eye health specialists Optegra Eye Hospital Bradford reveal that sport is a big motivation for people wanting to be free of glasses – for around half of patients aged 20-50 years.

Running with glasses can mean constant distractions and discomfort, from fogged-up lenses and the risk of glasses falling off to rain and sweat blurring vision. The challenge is even greater during races, where weather conditions and physical exertion often exacerbate these issues and athletes who rely on glasses often find themselves at a disadvantage during training and on the race day itself.

And it’s not just running that causes issues – rugby and football, tennis and squash, swimming and sports which require good distance vision such as cycling and golf can all present challenges for those needing glasses and lenses. These include swimming ‘blind’, not being able to read a map when out on a bike or lenses irritating your eyes whilst playing contact sports.

Daren Piper is enjoying the freedom of running glasses-free

Optegra consultant ophthalmic surgeon and UK Medical Director, Mr Alastair Stuart, said: “I would say that at least 50 per cent of 20-50 year olds patients who come to us for vision correction surgery are motivated by the frustrations of compromised vision and sporting ability. Some even have to stop a hobby or passion they love because they can’t see well enough.

“We believe that vision should never be a barrier to pursuing sporting hobbies, or indeed any lifestyle interests. Whether you love the Park Run or are a World Champion at your chosen sport, here at Optegra we have helped thousands of active, sporty patients to stop glasses getting in their way. If you are not reaching your full sporting potential due to poor vision, contact us to find out more about the full range of vision correction options that would improve your game.”

Keen runner Daren Piper, 59, tried everything from varifocal glasses to varifocal contacts, wearing one lens in and one out and even lenses of different strengths, but nothing really worked. “Running, cycling and outdoor activities were becoming frustrating because I couldn’t see both the scenery and my watch, phone or map clearly. I got fed up with the constant compromise.”

Since his surgery, Daren has been enjoying the freedom of glasses-free living and cannot believe the difference it makes to his enjoyment of swimming, cycling, tennis and running: “I just get on with it now, it is so liberating not having to think about which glasses, contacts or prescription goggles I need. I can just enjoy life without the hassle.”

Optegra's Medical Director Alastair Stuart

Optegra’s tips for athletes and amateur sports enthusiasts who wear glasses:

Secure your frames – use a sports strap to stop them slipping off your face

Stay fog-free – apply anti fog spray or choose lenses with specialist coating

Beat the rain – hydrophobic lenses repel water

Sweatproof your run – wear a sweatband to keep sweat off your lenses

Go sport-specific – consider lightweight wraparound sports glasses

Think alternatives – have a free consultation with your local Optegra hospital about vision correction options to help you go glasses-free

